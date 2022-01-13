CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.