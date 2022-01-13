Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

