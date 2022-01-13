Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 86,700 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,876 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.