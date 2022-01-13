Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 40,728 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE X opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

