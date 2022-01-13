Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

