Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.