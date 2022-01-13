SPC Financial Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day moving average is $307.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

