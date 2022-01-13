HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $249.30 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average of $244.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.