Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

