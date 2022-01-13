Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

SGMO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $917.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

