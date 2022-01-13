Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.