West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.51.

WFG stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

