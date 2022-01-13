FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

