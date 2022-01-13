Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 58.36. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

