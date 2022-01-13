PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE PJT opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

