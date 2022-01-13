FY2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

