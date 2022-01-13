Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

UNVR stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

