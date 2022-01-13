DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of DKNG opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,679 shares of company stock worth $39,104,332. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

