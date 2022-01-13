Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $53,246,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

