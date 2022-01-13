Advisory Services Network LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 14.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in HEICO by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Truist upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

HEI opened at $148.85 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.