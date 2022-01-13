Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 682,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 45.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

