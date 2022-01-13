Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

