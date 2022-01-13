Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 154,009 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 154,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

