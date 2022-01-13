Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 178,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 49,029.2% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

