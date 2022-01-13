Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 69.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

