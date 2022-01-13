Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

