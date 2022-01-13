Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 200.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

VBR opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.67 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

