Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,046 shares of company stock worth $9,812,498. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

