Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 161,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 405,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.