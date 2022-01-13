Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $100.75 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

