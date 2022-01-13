Ieq Capital LLC Buys 116 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RH by 216.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of RH by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.40.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $473.02 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

