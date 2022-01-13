Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

