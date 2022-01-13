Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

