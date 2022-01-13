Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

