Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

