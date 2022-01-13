The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of GEO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $948.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The GEO Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

