Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

