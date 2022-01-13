Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

