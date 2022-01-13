The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.