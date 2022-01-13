Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

