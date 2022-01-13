Swiss National Bank Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

