Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

