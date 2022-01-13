Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

