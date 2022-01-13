First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

