Truist Financial Corp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

