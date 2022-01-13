Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,661 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

