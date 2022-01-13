Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $73.83. 13,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 779,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

