Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €159.58 ($181.34).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €168.46 ($191.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.99. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.