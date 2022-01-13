freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($29.66) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.04 ($27.31).

FNTN stock opened at €23.51 ($26.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.77. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

