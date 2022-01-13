DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.67 ($48.49).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €37.84 ($43.00) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.14 and a 200-day moving average of €37.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

